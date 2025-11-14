New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Stockholm Center for South Asian and Indo-Pacific Affairs (SCSA-IPA) at the Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP) has called for Tibet's escalating climate emergency to be brought to the forefront of global climate governance, urging COP30 and BRICS nations to formally recognise the Himalayan region as a critical ecological hotspot, as per a press release on Friday.

A delegation led by Jagannath Panda, Head of SCSA-IPA, and joined by Senior Associate Fellow Richard Ghiasy, travelled to Brazil during the recently held COP30 in Belem and later held high-level discussions in Rio de Janeiro.

As part of their project, "Whither Tibet in Climate Crisis Agenda", the delegation highlighted that the Tibetan Plateau--known as the world's "Third Pole"--is warming nearly three times faster than the global average, the release stated.

While COP30 focused heavily on Amazon conservation, Indigenous rights, and sustainable development, the SCSA-IPA stressed that the Tibetan Plateau remains severely underrepresented, despite undergoing rapid glacial melt, permafrost loss, and destabilisation of river systems that affect nearly 2 billion people across South and Southeast Asia.

Panda warned that China's expanding hydro-infrastructure--including the proposed Medog Water Diversion Project--along with intensified mining activity, is deepening regional ecological and geopolitical vulnerabilities.

In Rio de Janeiro, the SCSA-IPA released its report during a session hosted by the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRI). Brazilian diplomats and researchers, including Ambassador Antonio de Souza e Silva and Isabella Avila, discussed the need for BRICS and UNFCCC frameworks to recognise Tibet as a climate governance priority, not a politically sensitive issue tied to China's internal policies.

Both sides emphasised that hydrological data sharing, early warning systems, and transboundary river monitoring should be viewed as shared global responsibilities. The dialogue also drew parallels between the displacement of Amazonian Indigenous communities and the forced relocation of Tibetan nomads--both of which weaken long-standing ecological stewardship practices.

During COP30, experts highlighted that although the Amazon faces threats from deforestation and extractive industries, Tibet confronts glacial loss, water scarcity and habitat degradation. Despite their importance, high-altitude regions receive far less global climate funding and scientific attention.

The SCSA-IPA argued that integrating Tibetan concerns into South-South cooperation, particularly within the BRICS, would strengthen scientific collaboration on hydrology, biodiversity, and environmental governance. Brazil's role as COP30 host and its leadership in climate diplomacy positions it to help broaden the global environmental agenda.

The ISDP delegation stated that the Himalayan crisis must be viewed as a systemic risk to Asia's water security, disaster preparedness, and long-term climate resilience. Releasing their report in Brazil, the researchers stated that safeguarding the planet's environmental future requires recognising Tibet as a "core pillar of global ecological stability".

They concluded, "From the Amazon to the Indo-Pacific, global climate action will remain incomplete unless the accelerating crisis across the Tibetan Plateau is urgently addressed." (ANI)

