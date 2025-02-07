Athens, Feb 7 (AP) Several thousand high school and university students blocked traffic in central Athens on Friday in an anti-government protest against delays in an investigation into a 2023 rail disaster that claimed 57 lives.

Protesters marched through the city centre, chanting “Murderers! Murderers!” as hundreds of police officers, many in riot gear, stood by.

The fatal head-on collision occurred near Tempe, in northern Greece, when a passenger train was incorrectly routed onto the same track as an oncoming freight train.

Delays in the disaster investigation have intensified pressure on the conservative government ahead of the two-year anniversary of the crash on February 28.

The tragedy already prompted massive public protests and political controversy. (AP)

