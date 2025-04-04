Bangui (Central African Republic), Apr 4 (AP) Thousands took to the streets Friday in the Central African Republic to protest President Faustin Archange Touadera's plans to run for a third term with the backing of Russian-led mercenaries from the Wagner group.

The rally was organised by opposition parties that object to Touadera's third term as president.

Also Read | Death Due to Coconut Water: Denmark Man Dies From Brain Infection After Drinking Spoiled Coconut Left Unrefrigerated.

The country is one of the first in which the Wagner mercnaries established operations with the pledge of fighting rebel groups and restoring peace. Wagner forces have served as personal bodyguards for Touadera, helping him win a constitutional referendum in July 2023 that could extend his power indefinitely.

"We're here to say no to a third term for Faustin Archange Touadera. But more than that, we want to protect our sovereignty, which Touadera and the Wagner have trampled upon," said a member of the opposition, Justin Wine.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Sarnath Buddha to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Brocade Silk Shawl to Queen (See Pics).

"The Wagner have raped and killed without any justice. This is not normal. To put an end to their reign, Touadera must go," he said.

The CAR has been in conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced then-President Francois Bozize from office.

Six of the 14 armed groups that signed a 2019 peace deal later left the agreement. Locals and the government have credited Wagner forces with preventing rebels from taking control of Bangui in 2021.

Martin Ziguele, an opposition spokesman, thanked the country's youth for attending Friday's rally in their thousands to stand up for the country's constitution. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)