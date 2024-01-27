Quetta [Pakistan], January 27 (ANI): A large number of people from parts of Balochistan gathered to participate in the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) protest in Quetta on Saturday against Pakistan's atrocities.

The BYC, which recently concluded a two-month protest in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, had called for huge participation from people in the protest.

People joined the protest even when Section 144 was imposed by the government in Quetta, the Balochistan Post reported, citing local media reports.

According to X, the information minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, had announced that due to threat alerts for the next two weeks, all forms of public gathering are forbidden in Quetta.

Further, the report also mentioned that the sit-in protest organised by the BYC gained significant traction amongst the people of Quetta.

The general public of Quetta welcomed the participants who had gathered in the city to raise their voices.

While announcing the most recent protest to be held in Quetta, the BYC appealed to the people of Balochistan to gather in huge numbers. According to the news report by the Balochistan Post, the series of protests started after the extrajudicial killings of November 2023, eventually leading to nationwide demonstrations.

A prominent leader of the BYC, Dr. Mahrang Baloch, had also released a video message urging the women of Balochistan to participate in the gathering to be held at Quetta.

In the video, Mahrang Baloch mentioned that the struggle of Balochistan belongs to all people of Balochistan, regardless of their gender.

Dr Baloch also asked the people to adhere to the ethical guidelines set by the BYC and avoid all actions that could be exploited.

A set of instructions was also released by the BYC administration to display peaceful and ethical conduct with the law enforcement agencies.

Further, the BYC has also announced directives against any vandalism, removal of political party flags, or any disruptive activities during the gathering. (ANI)

