Sanaa, January 27; The US-British maritime coalition launched two strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday morning, the media reported. The strikes, which came a few hours after the Houthis struck a British oil tanker, hit the Ras Issa coastal area in the northwestern part of the city, the report said.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said it conducted a self-defence strike against a Houthi missile, Xinhua news agency reported. "On January 27 at around 3:45 a.m. (Yemen time), the US Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch," the US Central Command said on X.

"The US Forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region. The US Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence," it added. The US retaliatory strikes came a few hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a British oil tanker, Marlin Luanda, in the Gulf of Aden on Friday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British maritime observer agency, confirmed the attack on the tanker and said on X that the tanker called for assistance after it caught fire following the Houthi missile attack. The Houthi forces control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. On January 17, the US re-designated the Houthi group as a "global terrorist organisation" and said the designation would take effect next month.