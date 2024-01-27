New Delhi, January 27: The inaugural edition of joint military exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ' between India and Saudi Arabia will be held from January 29 to February 10 in Rajasthan, Army officials said. Taking to X, the Indian Army said, "JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE BETWEEN INDIA & SAUDI ARABIA. Exercise #SadaTanseeq. The inaugural edition of Joint Military Exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ' between India and Saudi Arabia will be held from 29 Jan to 10 Feb 2024 in #Rajasthan." Military Strength Rankings 2024: ‘India Has World’s Fourth Strongest Military, US Most Powerful’.

Joint Military Exercise Sada Tanseeq

"The exercise aims to enhance synergy, interoperability and jointmanship by learning & sharing best practices between the Armies of both nations," the post added.

