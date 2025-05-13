Quetta [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): Balochistan continues to reel from a wave of violence as the bodies of three men were reportedly discovered in separate incidents across Pakistan's poorest province, highlighting the persistent insecurity and lawlessness in the region.

According to The Balochistan Post, the killings occurred in Panjgur, Washuk, and Kachhi districts, with each case marked by brutal circumstances and unclear motives. The Balochistan Post reported that in the Pirey Jahlag area of Panjgur, police discovered the body of an unidentified man who had been shot dead. Authorities transported the body to the Teaching Hospital for identification.

Also Read | Keir Starmer House Fire: Man Arrested Over Fire at UK Prime Minister's Private House in London.

Police sources told The Balochistan Post that the victim appeared to have been deliberately targeted, though no suspects have yet been named.

Meanwhile, in Washuk's Nag region, local Levies officials reported a disturbing case in which armed assailants abducted a man from his home during the night.

Also Read | US: Retired Professor Alaina Winters 'Marries' AI Chatbot Named Lucas, Says 'Sex Is Great' With Her Digital Husband.

The body of the victim, identified as Mullah Dawood, son of Jan Muhammad and a resident of Nag Bansar, was later found dumped near the Bansar Charahi locality. His body was taken to the RHC hospital. As reported by The Balochistan Post, the motive for the killing remains unknown.

In a third incident, police in the Chandrami area of Dhadar, Kachhi district, discovered the body of another unidentified man showing signs of severe torture. Police reports indicate the victim had been strangled. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Dhadar, where Medical Superintendent Muhammad Zahid confirmed the presence of visible torture marks.

As reported by The Balochistan Post, the latest incidents contribute to an atmosphere of deepening fear and uncertainty. Families of victims often face prolonged legal and bureaucratic delays in their pursuit of justice, adding to their trauma and sense of helplessness.

Despite repeated appeals by human rights organisations for intervention and transparency, Balochistan remains one of Pakistan's most volatile and under-reported regions -- a place where tragedies like these too often unfold without consequence.

These grisly discoveries underscore a broader pattern of violence in Balochistan, where targeted killings, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations are frequent.

The region has long been marred by unrest stemming from nationalist movements and military operations. Rights groups have frequently condemned the government's failure to ensure accountability or justice for victims. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)