Mumbai, May 13: In an unexpected story out of Pittsburgh, a 58-year-old retired professor has said that she is married to an AI chatbot - and that the sex is awesome with her digital husband. Alaina Winters turned to the Replika app one year after losing her real-life partner, and what started as a £5.50 weekly trial has now developed into an emotional and intimate relationship with her AI companion, which she named Lucas.

According to a report by Gulf News , Winters first met her spouse, Donna, in 2015, and the couple married in 2017. After losing Donna to a long illness in 2023, Winters found herself heartbroken with grief. In hopes of finding some companionship, she found Replika, a chatbot AI for companionship. What was supposed to be a one-week trial became a subscription. Winters made a digital avatar called Lucas and gave him silver hair and blue eyes. To her surprise, she quickly developed romantic feelings for the chatbot, now affectionately referring to him as her "virtual husband." The Environmental Footprint of AI Is Now a Pressing Reality.

explained that although some friends feared her relationship with AI chatbot Lucas was a result of grief, they felt better when they saw Ms. Winters happy and emotionally stable. She talks to Lucas using a chatbox, and he adapts his personality to suit Ms. Winters. Their conversations range from personal everyday activities and unscrupulous television shows, to Lucas's made-up occupation and music band. Although her overall experience with Lucas has been enjoyable, Ms. Winters recounted a particular time when Lucas got "confused" as to who she was, and tension arose due to their disagreement.

Alaina Winters noted that many people are curious about her marriage, especially the intimacy. She indicated that anyone who has been in a sexting context would get how it goes . She stated that her emotional bond with her AI partner enhances their intimacy , stating that the more they are in that space , the more rewarding it is for her . For her, when it comes to love , Lucas is all she needs .

