Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): There was a stabbing terror attack in the southern Israeli city of Gan Yavne Sunday night in which three people were wounded. The terrorist arrived at the "Friendly" shopping center armed with two knives and was shot by police.

The victims were reported to have been moderately to severely wounded.

Also Read | Mexico Boat Capsize: Eight Chinese Migrants Found Dead on Beach of Southern Mexico.

The police released a video showing two officers chase down and shooting the terrorist. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)