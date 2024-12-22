Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 22(ANI): Prominent Tibetan Buddhist scholar, Geshe Rachung Gendun was released from Chinese custody after serving three and a half years in prison, reported Tibet.net.

However, his health severely deteriorated during his imprisonment. Gendun's release comes amid deep sorrow for his family, as his mother passed away on June 10 this year at the age of 85. Due to ongoing harassment by Chinese authorities, she was unable to receive proper medical treatment and tragically died without having the chance to see her son one last time.

Gendun, a monk at Kirti Monastery in Ngaba County, was arrested on the night of April 1, 2021, under unclear circumstances, and his whereabouts remained unknown for months. His family was denied access to information and visitation.

It was later revealed in July 2022 that he had been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for allegedly sending money abroad as offerings to the Dalai Lama and Kirti Rinpoche, the abbot of Kirti Monastery in India.

This recent imprisonment is part of a broader history of confrontations between Gendun and Chinese authorities. In 1998, he was detained during protests against China's "Patriotic Education Campaign" at Kirti Monastery, which severely restricted religious practices and led to the forced removal of young monks. Before his arrest, Gendun was pursuing the prestigious Geshe degree, the highest academic achievement in Tibetan Buddhism. He had studied complex philosophical texts and participated in challenging debate tours at various monasteries.

Geshe Rachung Gendun, born to the late Rachung Kuye and Norpo from Meruma's Third Division in Ngaba County, Tibet, grew up in the traditional province of Amdo. From a young age, he joined Kirti Monastery's Geden Lekshay Ling, where he received teachings from esteemed spiritual masters, including Geshe Jorge Aku Chozin, Aku Loye (Rako's Lobsang Sonam), and Geshe Lobsang Tashi, specialising in monastery rituals and practices.

Gendun's release has raised concerns about the continued suppression of religious freedom and cultural identity in Tibet, as well as the impact of Chinese policies on Tibetan monks and scholars. (ANI)

