Warsaw [Poland], July 8 (ANI): The Tibetan diaspora in Poland commemorated the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with a peaceful gathering and cultural programme held at Hoza 69, Warsaw, on July 6, according to reports from the Tibetan Association in Poland.

The event, attended by around 15-20 people, including five to seven Polish nationals, began with a collective prayer for the long life of the Dalai Lama. Participants offered traditional white scarves, or khatas, as a symbol of respect and spiritual purity. The ceremony reflected the enduring reverence held for the Tibetan spiritual leader among the diaspora and supporters of Tibetan culture and Buddhism in Poland.

Organised by the Tibetan Association in Poland, the celebration also featured the introduction of a book titled Voice for the Voiceless, authored by the Dalai Lama. The book was presented by Paulina Koniuch, a Polish student from the University of Warsaw, who emphasised the global relevance of the Dalai Lama's message of compassion and non-violence.

A short documentary about Dolma Ling Nunnery in Dharamshala, India, was screened during the event, offering attendees a glimpse into the lives of Tibetan Buddhist nuns and the preservation of monastic education in exile.

The term "Dalai Lama" means "Ocean of Wisdom" in Mongolian. In Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lamas are regarded as incarnations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. After the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949, the 14th Dalai Lama assumed full political authority in 1950 but was forced to flee to India in 1959 following the failed Tibetan uprising.

Since then, he has lived in exile in Dharamshala, continuing to promote peace, interfaith dialogue, and the preservation of Tibetan identity. Celebrations marking his birthday were held not only in Poland but across Tibetan communities worldwide.

The Tibetan diaspora expressed hope that the spiritual and cultural legacy of the Dalai Lama will continue through a future recognised reincarnation. (ANI)

