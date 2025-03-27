Lhasa [Tibet], March 27 (ANI): The recent gutting of US federal funding for Radio Free Asia (RFA) and Voice of America (VOA) has sparked widespread concern among Tibetans living in Tibet, who fear losing access to independent news in their language.

According to a report by RFA, the March 15 termination of Congressionally-authorized grants has forced RFA to furlough much of its staff, leaving Tibetans uncertain about the future of these critical news sources.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

Despite the funding cuts, Tibetans report that RFA is still managing to broadcast into the region. "We still see you. We still hear you," said a source in Lhasa, expressing relief that RFA continues to provide news despite financial constraints, RFA reported.

Chinese state media and nationalist commentators have celebrated the situation, with Beijing Daily declaring, "The beacon of freedom has collapsed," and asserting that "US hegemony will eventually perish under global condemnation." This reaction underscores the Chinese government's long-standing opposition to these media outlets, which have been a vital source of uncensored news for Tibetans and other communities under restrictive regimes according to RFA.

Also Read | Andrew Tate Nearly Choked His Girlfriend Bri Stern During Rough Sex, Became More Violent When Asked To Stop: Report.

"I listen and follow RFA and I am relieved to see you are still working despite the funding cut and risk of closure," said a source in the Tibet Autonomous Region. "I hope and pray that the (US) administration reconsiders the decision and continues to fund your work" as quoted by RFA.

Former political prisoner Golog Jigme Gyatso emphasized the crucial role of these news services. "Hundreds of thousands of Tibetans monks, nuns, nomads, farmers try every way possible to tune in to RFA and VOA. That's why both have always been a thorn in the side of Communist China," RFA quoted in a report.

Chinese authorities frequently attempt to jam RFA broadcasts by blasting music over the frequencies, but Tibetans continue to find ways to listen. Many activists fear that if RFA and VOA cease operations, an essential lifeline of independent information for Tibetans will be lost, RFA report highlighted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)