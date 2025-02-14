Tokyo [Japan], February 14 (ANI): The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will organise the third annual global start-up conference, Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo (SusHi Tech Tokyo), this May.

The event is designed to support start-ups and foster a global network. Tokyo Metropolitan Governor Yuriko Koike made the announcement.

Also Read | Russian-Ukraine War: Russian Drone Strikes Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Shares Video.

Yuriko Koike, Tokyo Metropolitan Governor, said, "There are two key aspects of SusHi Tech that I want to emphasise: open discussions on the future vision for cities and creating more opportunities for innovation and startup growth. This year, SusHi Tech will be further enhanced with these goals in mind."

Yoshinobu Isozaki, Perfect Corporation, said, "Many international start-ups are expanding their businesses by entering the Tokyo market. A notable example is Taiwan's unicorn company, Perfect, which provides AI-driven virtual beauty recommendations for cosmetics, hair, clothing, shoes, and more, making it a valuable source of shopping information for consumers."

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites US Universities to Open Campus in India.

Kurenai Tsuji and Yuna Horie, members of Japanese student group, said, "Based on Tokyo Innovation Base, a Japanese student group is collaborating with US students to develop a Mars rover. Their project will be exhibited at this year's American Mars Exploration Contest. Tokyo ranks third globally in the number of corporate headquarters, providing an ideal environment for driving innovation. During the 100-day countdown pre-event on January 30th, six selected companies vied for the opportunity to showcase their innovations at SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 in May through a competitive pitch contest."

Yuriko Koike, Tokyo Metropolitan Governor, said, "We will showcase exhibits from countries, regions, and cities worldwide, featuring 14 pavilions--nearly three times more than last year--along with over 20 exhibits in total. The event will also host 500 startup exhibitors and overseas VCs, facilitate 5,000 business meetings, and welcome 50,000 visitors. SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 is set to be an even larger and more impactful event".

Tokyo, renowned as one of the world's most captivating cities, is now taking a bold step forward by evolving into a hub of innovation and smart technology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)