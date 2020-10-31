Ankara, October 31: The number of deaths from the recent earthquake in western Turkey has climbed to 28, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday. Earlier in the day, the reported death toll stood at 26, while 883 were reported injured.

"We have 28 deceased, 243 people are receiving hospital treatment, seven are in intensive care, three of them are in critical condition," the minister said in a statement. On Friday, the 6.6 earthquakes took place in western Turkey, with its epicenter located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province.

The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.

