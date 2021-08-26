Caracas [Venezuela], August 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people who lost their lives to floods and landslides in the western Venezuelan state of Merida has risen to 20, Jehyson Guzman, a presidential representative authorized to monitor the situation, said.

Previous reports indicated that at least 13 people were killed in floods triggered by heavy rains.

"Today, it became known that [a total of] 20 people died ... They are all identified," Guzman said during a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, as broadcast on Twitter.

Efforts are currently underway to restore power supply, communications and road infrastructure. (ANI/Sputnik)

