Toronto, Aug 26: Three Punjabi men have been arrested from Brampton city in Canada for using an underage girl in sex trade.

While Amritpal Singh, 23, Harkuwar Singh, 22, and Sukhmanpreet Singh, 23, have been arrested, the hunt is on for a fourth accused.

Canada: 4 Members of Muslim Family Killed in ‘Targeted’ Hit and Run in Ontario.

The case came to light on August 21 when police got a call that a woman under 18-years-old was being held against her will, assaulted and was being trafficked in sex trade.

The victim was rescued and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The police then raided a house in Brampton and arrested the three men.

While Amritpal Singh and Harkuwar Singh have been charged with sex trafficking, advertising sexual services, and benefiting from sexual services, Sukhmanpreet Singh has been charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

Police say they are looking for the fourth suspect who is also a South Asian.

Cops suspect there could be more victims of sex trafficking by the accused men.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).