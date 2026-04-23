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Agency News Agency News World News | Tomato Ketchup Thrown at Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. In a 47-second clip posted by IRNA, it was seen that Pahlavi was exiting a building in Berlin when he was attacked by a man who threw a red liquid on his back. The man was soon grabbed by security members as Reza Pahlavi was escorted to a car standing ahead of several people waving flags of Iran.

Berlin [Germany], April 23 (ANI): Iranian state media broadcaster on Thursday shared a video where exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi was seen getting attacked with tomato ketchup.

In a 47-second clip posted by IRNA, it was seen that Pahlavi was exiting a building in Berlin when he was attacked by a man who threw a red liquid on his back. The man was soon grabbed by security members as Reza Pahlavi was escorted to a car standing ahead of several people waving flags of Iran.

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https://x.com/IrnaEnglish/status/2047293269638279358?s=20

Politico reported on Thursday that Pahlavi had called on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to abandon talks with Tehran as European leaders prepared to gather in Cyprus for an EU Summit.

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As per Politico, Pahlavi told reporters in Berlin, "If your governments continue to focus only on somehow maintaining the status quo, you're neither helping us liberate ourselves, nor are you truly addressing the concerns that you will have down the line. It should be the prerogative of democratic governments not to be dictated [to] by a bunch of thugs and terrorists."

Pahlavi has time and again presented himself as a leader capable of steering a transitional administration in Iran.

According to Politico, he called on EU leaders to apply more pressure on the regime in Tehran.

"There are a lot of things that Europe can do that it hasn't... Nothing has been done by putting more pressure on the regime to stop executions. Nothing has been done to force them to release political prisoners."

Ahead of his visit to Germany, on Wednesday evening, Pahlavi had said in a post on X that he was visiting Berlin to be the "voice" for Iranians who "continue to fight for their freedom".

His post had further mentioned holding discussions with the media, meetings with the Iranian diaspora and interacting with elected officials from various political parties at the Bundestag.

Last week, the exiled crown prince had met with a cross-party delegation of Italian MPs and had discussed the "moral responsibility Italy and Europe" have to back the Iranians' demand for human rights, religious freedom, Internet access, and an end to the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)