New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Tony Blair, was enthralled with a presentation TelanganaRising by Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, an official statement issued by Chief Minister Office said.

In his interaction with Blair, during his visit to Delhi, Reddy spoke of the key highlights of Telangana Rising, including the rapid growth from USD 200 billion State GDP to a USD 1 trillion by 2035, and a further three-fold peaking to USD 3 trillion by 2047, as per the statement.

This would be achieved through a plethora of unique strategic and tactical policy interventions, including Zoning the state (inside ORR - core urban area, services only, Between ORR and Regional Ring Road area for China +1 manufacturing zone), rapid massive infra projects including the Regional Ring Road and Regional Ring Railway, radial roads between RRR and ORR, a dry port, dedicated connectivity between dry port to a sea port in AP, metro rail expansion in Hyderabad, new airports in Warangal and Adilabad, River Musi Rejuvenation, Bharat Future City (India's most future-ready and planned cities), among others, an official statement said.

Blair, who after stepping down from active public career, has started the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC), with the objective of assisting world leaders develop a vision, design strategies and convert them into actionable programmes, said he was "...enthralled and taken in by the sui generis vision of CM Revanth Reddy."

During their hour-long interaction, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy provided details of the key elements of 'Telangana Rising 2047' which would be unveiled publicly on the 2nd anniversary of the State government on December 9, the statement said.

Reddy highlighted the priority that will be given to social and economic development of various cross-sections like farmers, youth and women, and an overall improvement of human development indicators.

He also highlighted the new concept of microplanning using the lens of core-urban, peri-urban and rural zones. Blair appreciated that the entire agenda of development will be achieved through sustainability principles.

Blair took particular interest in flagship initiatives like Bharat Future City, Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University. A Letter of Intent was exchanged between the Telangana government and TBIGC for partnering in Telangana Rising vision development and its subsequent implementation, an official release said. (ANI)

