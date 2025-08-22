Gilgit [PoGB] August 22 (ANI): A large sit-in protest by traders is ongoing throughout Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), bringing daily life in Gilgit city and its vicinity to a standstill, as protesters call for an end to what they refer to as unfair taxation, rampant unemployment, and unsuccessful government policies, according to a post by WTV on Facebook.

The traders expressed their willingness to meet their tax obligations but only following Pakistan's legal framework and tariff system. "We will pay taxes based on Pakistan's laws and tariffs," one protester emphasised, highlighting that any manipulation of tariff regulations is intolerable. He added, "I don't fall under your tariff because I am a protester. I am not even a legal citizen, so what authority do you have to impose taxes on me?"

Protesters accused the officials of taking advantage of the region's disputed status, asserting that the people of PoGB have made sacrifices yet still endure daily hardships. "We don't have access to ready-made food. Due to their incompetence and oppression, our business people, our committees, our brothers near the border are suffering," a protester was quoted as saying by WTV.

The protest has severely restricted movement throughout the area, with roads blocked at several key locations, including Ali Chowk, Komar Chowk, Ittehad Chowk, Daniyal Chowk, Juthal Chowk, Shaheed-e-Millat Rd, Haraspur, and Sikandarabad. "The system is paralysed everywhere," the traders declared, cautioning the government to address their concerns urgently.

Protesters warned that if their demands were not met, they would mobilise "every child in the slums" and remind them of PoGB's disputed status. "We have faith, we have passion. So don't turn our faith into animosity," one speaker appealed, as cited by the WTV post.

The protesters brought attention to the escalating unemployment crisis in the region. "In PoGB, there are only two sources of employment: either you are a government employee or a Pakistani border worker. There are no job opportunities. Each year at least 10,000 young men in Gilgit-Baltistan finish their education, yet you cannot provide jobs for them. This is unjust. You are exacerbating unemployment," the traders stated. "If you persist with this ineffective policy, will anyone cherish this land of Pakistan or trust those running this system? Will anyone expect positive action from them? Reflect on the policy you have implemented; it is a debacle and a failure," they said, as reported by WTV.

They claimed that the crackdown on traders was intentionally scheduled to thwart PoGB's long-standing quest for rights. "This incident occurred just as Gilgit-Baltistan was on the verge of obtaining its rights. Various tactics were employed to ensure its failure," the demonstrators stated, pledging to maintain their road blockade until the unemployment issue is resolved. "This road will never be cleared."

The traders assured that their protest is peaceful and rooted in their contributions to Pakistan's economy. "This is a business paying taxes. There are both large and small enterprises. We have collaborated and have not encountered any loss," they remarked, attributing the crisis to local governance.

They specifically accused the Deputy Commissioner (D.C.) and Superintendent of Police (S.P.) Hunza of instigating the unrest. "This is a scheme orchestrated by D.C. and S.P. Hunza. We demand answers from D.C. and S.P. Hunza; otherwise, we will take action against them. Why are you compelling me to turn into a terrorist?" a leader of the protest cautioned, as noted by WTV.

The demonstrators pointed out the severe economic disadvantage of PoGB, stating, "Even today, numerous individuals with degrees face unemployment due to a lack of industries and resources. You should be grateful and send us assistance. We wish to engage in business. We want to steer clear of terrorism. How long will you continue this drama?"

Traders said they are awaiting a response from senior leaders in the Chamber of Commerce and the Chief Minister, who has called them for talks. However, they vowed to continue their sit-down until the suspension of D.C. and S.P. Hunza and a clear resolution to their grievances, according to the WTV post. (ANI)

