Tel Aviv, August 22: A 43-year-old English teacher from Petah Tikva in Israel has been dismissed from her post after the Civil Service Commission determined she engaged in a sexual threesome with two 17-year-old students from her school. The teacher, whose name has not been released, admitted to having sex with the boys as part of a plea deal following a months-long disciplinary investigation.

Although Israel’s legal age of consent is 16, the tribunal emphasised that her conduct went far beyond acceptable professional boundaries. Investigators revealed that the inappropriate relationship began as casual smoking with students during recess, later extending into personal communication on social media. The teacher ultimately invited two students to her home, where they engaged in sex while a third teenager watched. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

The commission ruled that her behavior constituted a fundamental betrayal of trust, noting her role as an educator demanded stronger professional restraint. While a criminal investigation was initially opened, prosecutors closed the case citing lack of criminal evidence, clarifying that the encounters were consensual and the teacher had not been their direct classroom instructor. Texas Shocker: Teacher Charged After Admitting To Sex With Teen She Called ‘Little Brother’, School Says Incident Occurred Off Campus.

Nonetheless, the disciplinary body permanently dismissed her from any future employment under the Education Ministry, barred her from working with minors for eight years, and prohibited state service employment for three years.

In her defense, the teacher told Ynet that loneliness during her husband’s military reserve duty contributed to her actions, calling it a “one-time mistake” that ruined her life and family. But advocacy groups criticised the ruling as too lenient, arguing that consent in such a power imbalance is impossible, especially given the teacher–student relationship.

The Education Ministry reinforced its commitment to student safety, describing the case as “exceptionally grave” and a violation of parental trust in educators.

