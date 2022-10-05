Madrid, Oct 5 (AP) A trial opened on Wednesday over a 2013 train accident in Spain that killed 80 passengers and injured 145.

Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the train driver and for a former security director at rail infrastructure company ADIF.

On July 24, 2013, a long-distance train derailed and crashed against a concrete wall near the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.

The investigation showed the train was travelling at 179 kph (111mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50mph) speed limit. It was also revealed that the driver was answering a phone call from the conductor moments before the accident.

A victims association said that it has taken too long to hold the trial.

“Some of the victims and relatives have died over the years. For them there will never be justice and unfortunately nothing can be done", they said in a statement reported by Spain's state news agency EFE.

The victims are claiming damages of 58.6 million euros (USD 57 million)

The trial is expected to last several months, with 669 witnesses to be heard. (AP)

