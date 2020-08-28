Washington [US], Aug 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump accepted the Presidential candidate nomination by the Republican Party for the upcoming elections in November, here on Thursday (local time).

The President was introduced by his daughter Ivanka before entering the stage. The crowd was seen chanting "four more years" as Trump took centre stage.

"I stand before you tonight honoured by your support proud of the incredible progress we made in the last four incredible years and brimming with confidence in the bright future we would build for America over the next four years," Trump addressed the Republican National Convention at the White House.

He added, "My fellow Americans, tonight with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States."

Trump further said that in his next term as President, the US "would build the greatest economy in history" and "quickly return to" full employment.

US Vice President Mike Pence also formally accepted the nomination for Vice President by the Republican Party, earlier on Wednesday.

The US Presidential elections are set to take place on November 3, this year. (ANI)

