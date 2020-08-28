Mumbai, August 28: Supreme Court to pronounce today its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging University Grants Commission's July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of COVID-19 situation.

The Congress on Thursday named Gaurav Gogoi its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and also formed two groups for smooth functioning and effective coordination in both the Houses of Parliament, according to reports.

US retail giant Walmart said Thursday it had teamed with Microsoft in a bid to buy short-form video app TikTok.

United Kingdom on Thursday recorded a spike of 1,522 new COVID-19 cases. The jump in new cases took place amid a warning issued by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of a possible second wave of the pandemic.

