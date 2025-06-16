Kananaskis (Canada), Jun 16 (AP) President Donald Trump has arrived for the G7, or Group of Seven, summit in Canada, a country he's suggested should be annexed, as he wages a trade war with America's longstanding allies.

If there's a shared mission at this year's G7 summit, which begins Monday in the Rocky Mountains, it's a desire to minimize any fireworks at a moment of combustible tensions.

Here's the latest:

Trump says he's focusing on trade at G7 summit

Trump said a trade deal between the US and Canada is achievable, but he and Prime Minister Mark Carney approach it differently.

Trump said, “I have a tariff concept” because “I am a tariff person.”

He said Carney has a “more complex idea but very good.”

Trump demurs on US involvement in Iran

The US president declined to answer what it would take for US to be directly involved in the growing conflict between Israel and Iran, saying he didn't want to talk about the issue.

Instead, he continued to press Iran on negotiations on its nuclear programme.

“They should talk, and they should talk immediately,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Carney, the Canadian prime minister.

Trump added: “I'd say Iran is not winning this war.”

Trump complains once again about throwing Russia out of what was once the G-8

Russia was once included in the exclusive club of major economies but was kicked out following its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

“The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in,” Trump said referring to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“And I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in and you wouldn't have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago.”

Carney says 'G7 is nothing' without US leadership

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered opening remarks by wishing Trump “happy birthday” while noting he was “a few days short” since Trump turned 79 over the weekend.

“I didn't have chance to see you on the day,” Carney said. He also noted that the G7 “is nothing without US leadership” and also told Trump, “Thank you for your personal leadership.”

Trump to have 'pull aside' meeting with Germany's Merz on sidelines of G7

The US president is expected to meet briefly today with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to US officials who requested anonymity to discuss the scheduling plans that haven't been announced by the White House.

Trump is currently holding talks with Canadian Prime Minister Carney and the two will also hold a formal meeting alongside their aides.

The president is also expected to have a brief meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later Monday.

Trump begins summit by meeting with Canada's prime minister

Trump has kicked off the G7 summit by meeting with Canada's prime minister.

A White House aide posted a picture of the president and Canada's Carney seated and talking without media present as the summit kicked off in the Canadian Rockies.

In an unusual twist, the picture showed Trump seated in a chair in front of the Canadian flag, while Carney was seated in front of a US flag. (AP)

