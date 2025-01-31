Fort Lauderdale, Jan 31 (AP) President Donald Trump began his White House briefing Thursday with a moment of silence and a prayer for victims of Wednesday's crash at Reagan National Airport.

But his remarks quickly became a diatribe against diversity hiring and his allegation — so far without evidence — that lowered standards were to blame for the crash.

Trump on Thursday variously pointed the finger at the helicopter's pilot, air traffic control, his predecessor, Joe Biden, and other Democrats including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whom he labelled a “disaster.” Buttigieg responded by calling Trump “despicable.”

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Authorities are investigating and have not publicly identified the cause or said who might have been responsible for the collision of an American Airlines plane and a US Army helicopter.

Reporters on Thursday challenged Trump's claims. Here's a look at how Trump responded to some of their questions.

Placing blame on diversity hiring

Trump was asked repeatedly to explain why he was blaming federal diversity and inclusion promotion efforts for the crash, at one point alleging that previous leadership had determined that the Federal Aviation Administration workforce was “too white.” He did not back up those claims, while also declaring it was still not clear the FAA or air traffic controllers were responsible for the crash.

Q: “Are you saying this crash was somehow caused as the result of diversity hiring? And what evidence have you seen to support these claims?”

TRUMP: “It just could have been. We have a high standard. We've had a much higher standard than anybody else. And there are things where you have to go by brainpower. You have to go by psychological quality, and psychological quality is a very important element of it.

These are various, very powerful tests that we put to use. And they were terminated by Biden. And Biden went by a standard that seeks the exact opposite. So we don't know. But we do know that you had two planes at the same level. You had a helicopter and a plane.

That shouldn't have happened. And, we'll see. We're going to look into that, and we're going to see. But certainly for an air traffic controller, we want the brightest, the smartest, the sharpest. We want somebody that's psychologically superior. And that's what we're going to have.”

Q: “You have today blamed the diversity elements but then told us that you weren't sure that the controllers made any mistake. You then said perhaps the helicopter pilots were the ones who made the mistake.”

TRUMP: “It's all under investigation.”

Q: “I understand that. That's why I'm trying to figure out how you can come to the conclusion right now that diversity had something to do with this crash.”

TRUMP: “Because I have common sense. OK? And unfortunately, a lot of people don't. We want brilliant people doing this. This is a major chess game at the highest level. When you have 60 planes coming in during a short period of time, and they're all coming in different directions, and you're dealing with very high-level computer, computer work and very complex computers.”

Trump was challenged on his claim that the FAA under Democratic presidents had promoted the hiring of people with disabilities. The fact-checking website Snopes found that the policy Trump referenced has existed for a decade, including his first term.

Q: “The implication that this policy is new or that it stems from efforts that began under President Biden or the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, is demonstrably false. It's been on the FAA's website —”

TRUMP: “Who said that, you?”

Q: “No, it's on the website, the FAA's website. It was there from 2013 ... it was there for the entirety, it was there for the entirety of your administration, too. So my question is, why didn't you change the policy during your first administration?”

TRUMP: “I did change it. I changed the Obama policy, and we had a very good policy. And then Biden came in and he changed it. And then when I came in two days, three days ago, I signed a new order, bringing it to the highest level of intelligence.”

Calling for fast confirmations

Trump agreed it was helpful to have Sean Duffy, his new transportation secretary, sworn and ready to respond when the major crisis hit.

Q: “Is it helpful to have your secretary of transportation confirmed and does this intensify your interest in getting other nominees confirmed quickly as well?”

TRUMP: “For sure, we want fast confirmations. And the Democrats, as you know, are doing everything they can to delay. They've taken too long. We're struggling to get very good people that everybody knows are going to be confirmed. But we're struggling to get them out faster. We want them out faster.”

Reassuring people it is safe to fly

Trump was asked if Americans should feel safe to fly after the crash.

According to the FAA, Trump is expected to fly to Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago club is located, for the weekend on Friday.

Trump took another opportunity to criticise diversity hiring efforts for the crash as he wrapped up the news briefing.

Q: “Should people be hesitant to fly right now?”

TRUMP: “No. Not at all. I would not hesitate to fly. This is something that it's been many years that something like this has happened, and the collision is just something that, we don't expect ever to happen again.

We are going to have the highest-level people. We've already hired some of the people that you already hired for that position long before we knew about this. I mean, long before, from the time I came in, we started going out and getting the best people because I said 'It's not appropriate what they're doing.'

I think it's a tremendous mistake. You know? They like to do things, and they like to take them too far. And this is sometimes what ends up happening.

“Now with that, I'm not blaming the controller. I'm saying there are things that you could question, like the height of the helicopter, the height of the plane being at the same level and going the opposite direction. That's not a positive. But, no, we're already hiring people.

“Flying is very safe. We have the safest flying anywhere in the world, and we'll keep it that way.” (AP)

