Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): Following US President Donald Trump's proposal for a 50% tariff on all imports from the European Union, effective June 1, he announced an extension of the deadline after a conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Trump said he had agreed to extend the tariff deadline to July 9 and noted that discussions between both parties would begin rapidly.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension -- July 9, 2025 -- It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Following President Trump's decision to extend the deadline for the proposed 50% tariff on European Union imports, von der Leyen expressed her gratitude for the extension. She highlighted the EU and the US's close trade relationship, stating that Europe is ready to engage in swift and decisive talks to reach a good deal.

Sharing a post on X, von der Leyen wrote, "Good call with @POTUS. The EU and the US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship. Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9."

A few days ago, Trump had accused the EU of taking advantage of the United States through what he described as "powerful trade barriers."

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on trade, has been very difficult to deal with. Their powerful Trade Barriers, VAT taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against American companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the US of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable. Our discussions with them are going nowhere."

He added, "Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter." (ANI)

