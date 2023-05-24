New York, May 23 (AP) Former President Donald Trump made a video appearance Tuesday in his New York criminal case, with the judge tentatively setting a trial date for late March of next year.

The hearing lasted about 15 minutes.

Trump's video feed was muted most of the hearing, allowing him to confer freely with his lawyer, Todd Blanche, who sat by his side in Florida in front of a backdrop of American flags. (AP)

