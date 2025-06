World News | Trump Says All of Tehran Should Evacuate 'immediately'

Washington, Jun 17 (AP) US President Donald Trump posted an ominous message on his social media site Monday calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran but later denied reports he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire.

Israel's air campaign on the Iranian capital appeared to broaden on the fourth day of an intensifying conflict after it issued warnings on Monday for about 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of airstrikes.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indians Asked To Move Out of Tehran to Safe Locations, Indian Embassy Releases Emergency Helpline Numbers.

People were seen leaving the city Tuesday morning as shops and the historic Grand Bazaar were closed. Iranian authorities insist everything is under control and no guidance has been issued.

Here's the latest:

Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: Leaders Back Israel's Right To Defend, Labels Iran As 'Principal Source' of Regional Instability and Terror.

___

People seen leaving Tehran

As the sun rose Tuesday on Iran, the downtown area of Tehran, the country's capital, appeared to be beginning to empty out.

Many shops in the capital stood closed. The city's ancient Grand Bazaar was closed, something that's rarely done, like during demonstrations or during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the roads out of Tehran to the west, traffic stood bumper to bumper. Many appeared to be heading to the Caspian Sea area, with local reports suggesting there were some diversions.

Long lines also could be seen at gas stations operating in Tehran.

Iran's capital, Tehran, is home to some 10 million people. That's roughly the same population for the entirety of Israel.

It remained unclear how the city could be evacuated.

Authorities within Iran's government continued to insist everything was under control and did not offer any guidance for the public on what to do.

G7 leaders call for de-escalation but insist Iran must not get nukes

Leaders of the Group of Seven countries meeting in Canada signed a joint statement calling for de-escalation of fighting between Israel and Iran while reaffirming that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear bomb.

The statement reads: “We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians. Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.

“We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)