World News | Trump Says All of Tehran Should Evacuate 'immediately'

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. US President Donald Trump posted an ominous message on his social media site Monday calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran but later denied reports he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire.

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2025 11:58 AM IST
A+
A-
World Newr-feet-during-the-rainy-season-effective-health-hygiene-habits-to-prevent-foot-odour-and-fungal-infections-6930884.htmlMonsoon Foot Care Tips: How To Care For Your Feet During the Rainy Season? Effective Health Hygiene Habits To Prevent Foot Odour and Fungal Infections
  • Cherrapunji in Monsoon: Essential Travel Tips and Must-Visit Attraction Points You Must Visit To Explore India’s Magical Rain Capital
  • Viral
    Trump Mobile Launch Sparks Memefest Online: Donald Trump Organisation Announces New Phone Service and the Internet Can’t Stop ROFLing at the Funny Memes and Jokes Trump Mobile Launch Sparks Memefest Online: Donald Trump Organisation Announces New Phone Service and the Internet Can’t Stop ROFLing at the Funny Memes and Jokes
  • Festivals
    Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva
  • Videos
    Funny Quotes About Being Single: Relatable Messages & Empowering Sayings To Embrace Singlehood Funny Quotes About Being Single: Relatable Messages & Empowering Sayings To Embrace Singlehood
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Trump Says All of Tehran Should Evacuate 'immediately'

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. US President Donald Trump posted an ominous message on his social media site Monday calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran but later denied reports he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2025 11:58 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Trump Says All of Tehran Should Evacuate 'immediately'
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Washington, Jun 17 (AP) US President Donald Trump posted an ominous message on his social media site Monday calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran but later denied reports he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire.

    Israel's air campaign on the Iranian capital appeared to broaden on the fourth day of an intensifying conflict after it issued warnings on Monday for about 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of airstrikes.

    Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indians Asked To Move Out of Tehran to Safe Locations, Indian Embassy Releases Emergency Helpline Numbers.

    People were seen leaving the city Tuesday morning as shops and the historic Grand Bazaar were closed. Iranian authorities insist everything is under control and no guidance has been issued.

    Here's the latest:

    Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: Leaders Back Israel's Right To Defend, Labels Iran As 'Principal Source' of Regional Instability and Terror.

    ___

    People seen leaving Tehran

    As the sun rose Tuesday on Iran, the downtown area of Tehran, the country's capital, appeared to be beginning to empty out.

    Many shops in the capital stood closed. The city's ancient Grand Bazaar was closed, something that's rarely done, like during demonstrations or during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

    On the roads out of Tehran to the west, traffic stood bumper to bumper. Many appeared to be heading to the Caspian Sea area, with local reports suggesting there were some diversions.

    Long lines also could be seen at gas stations operating in Tehran.

    Iran's capital, Tehran, is home to some 10 million people. That's roughly the same population for the entirety of Israel.

    It remained unclear how the city could be evacuated.

    Authorities within Iran's government continued to insist everything was under control and did not offer any guidance for the public on what to do.

    G7 leaders call for de-escalation but insist Iran must not get nukes

    Leaders of the Group of Seven countries meeting in Canada signed a joint statement calling for de-escalation of fighting between Israel and Iran while reaffirming that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear bomb.

    The statement reads: “We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians. Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.

    “We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

    “We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability.” (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    ial-icon-sm facebook-sm" onclick="shareOpen('https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fagency-news%2Fworld-news-trump-says-all-of-tehran-should-evacuate-immediately-6933205.html&t=World+News+%7C+Trump+Says+All+of+Tehran+Should+Evacuate+%27immediately%27', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);">
    Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2025 11:58 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Trump Says All of Tehran Should Evacuate 'immediately'
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Washington, Jun 17 (AP) US President Donald Trump posted an ominous message on his social media site Monday calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran but later denied reports he had rushed back to Washington to work on a ceasefire.

    Israel's air campaign on the Iranian capital appeared to broaden on the fourth day of an intensifying conflict after it issued warnings on Monday for about 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate ahead of airstrikes.

    Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Indians Asked To Move Out of Tehran to Safe Locations, Indian Embassy Releases Emergency Helpline Numbers.

    People were seen leaving the city Tuesday morning as shops and the historic Grand Bazaar were closed. Iranian authorities insist everything is under control and no guidance has been issued.

    Here's the latest:

    Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: Leaders Back Israel's Right To Defend, Labels Iran As 'Principal Source' of Regional Instability and Terror.

    ___

    People seen leaving Tehran

    As the sun rose Tuesday on Iran, the downtown area of Tehran, the country's capital, appeared to be beginning to empty out.

    Many shops in the capital stood closed. The city's ancient Grand Bazaar was closed, something that's rarely done, like during demonstrations or during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

    On the roads out of Tehran to the west, traffic stood bumper to bumper. Many appeared to be heading to the Caspian Sea area, with local reports suggesting there were some diversions.

    Long lines also could be seen at gas stations operating in Tehran.

    Iran's capital, Tehran, is home to some 10 million people. That's roughly the same population for the entirety of Israel.

    It remained unclear how the city could be evacuated.

    Authorities within Iran's government continued to insist everything was under control and did not offer any guidance for the public on what to do.

    G7 leaders call for de-escalation but insist Iran must not get nukes

    Leaders of the Group of Seven countries meeting in Canada signed a joint statement calling for de-escalation of fighting between Israel and Iran while reaffirming that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear bomb.

    The statement reads: “We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians. Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.

    “We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

    “We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability.” (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ongc share price
    5000+K+ searches
    arisinfra solutions ipo gmp
    500+K+ searches
    david warner
    500+K+ searches
    delhi police
    500+K+ searches
    g7 summit 2025
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ongc share price
    5000+K+ searches
    arisinfra solutions ipo gmp
    500+K+ searches
    david warner
    500+K+ searches
    delhi police
    500+K+ searches
    g7 summit 2025
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel