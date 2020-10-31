Washington DC [US], October 31 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the US presidential election should end on November 3 and not weeks later, adding that the ongoing polls are the most important election in "our lifetime."

Trump tweeted that "The election should end on November 3, not weeks later!" adding that "this election is the most important election of our lifetime."

"We did not come this far, and fight this hard, only to surrender our country back to the Washington Swamp--So get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors and get out and vote! On November 3 we must finish the job and drain the swamp once and for all," Trump said in a subsequent tweet.

This comes after Trump in a statement on Friday had slammed the US Supreme Court's decision to allow a six-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in the battleground state of North Carolina.

"This decision is crazy and so bad for our country. Can you imagine what will happen during that nine-day period? The election should end on November third," Trump said via Twitter.

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court rejected a second bid from the Republican Party to block the deadline extension for mail-in ballots in North Carolina.

The Republican Party's first attempt to terminate the six-day deadline extension was struck down by the US Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the Democrats are encouraging people to vote by mail and extending deadlines for the receipt of those ballots may lead to vote harvesting and election fraud, Sputnik reported.

The US Presidential elections are to be held on November 3. (ANI)

