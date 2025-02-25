Washington, Feb 24 (AP) President Donald Trump said Russian leader Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential deal to end Russia's war there.

Trump made the comments to reporters at a start of a meeting at the White House on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Yeah, he will accept it," Trump said. “I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he's not looking for World War.”

Earlier in the day, Trump said he was hopeful the US and Ukraine will soon come to terms on a rare earth minerals deal after he met with fellow Group of Seven leaders for a virtual session on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP)

