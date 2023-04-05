Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): New York's Manhattan court has called United States former President Donald Trump for the next in-person hearing on December 4, CNN reported.

Trump, who pleaded not guilty to the 34 criminal charges against him, has left the courtroom without making any statements.

After leaving the courtroom, Trump left the building and got into his motorcade parked outside. The indictment against Donald Trump alleges the former president was involved in a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.

The indictment against Donald Trump alleges that the editor-in-chief and CEO of the National Enquirer approached Michael Cohen shortly after the access of Hollywood tape became public in October 2016. And later on, told Cohen that adult film star Stormy Daniels was claiming she had an affair with Donald Trump.

Cohen, the indictment says, negotiated a hush-money payment with Daniels to "secure [Daniels'] silence and prevent disclosure of the damaging information in the final weeks before the presidential election."

According to CNN citing the prosecutors, Trump was part of the plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of USD 130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress information that would hurt his campaign.

Earlier, he surrendered to authorities at a court in Lower Manhattan ahead of his arraignment.

As he arrived at the Lower Manhattan court, Trump posted a cryptic post that the experience is "SURREAL," adding, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America."

According to CNN, Trump is expected to be fingerprinted as part of the arrest, though it's still unclear whether his mugshot will be taken. He will next be brought to a courtroom, where he will be arraigned -- an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.

Donald Trump arrived at New York's La Guardia Airport on Monday, ahead of his expected arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, reported CNN. Alina Habba, who represents Trump in several civil matters, after meeting him in New York, said, "He's in good spirits. Honestly, he's as he normally would be. He's ready to go in and do what he needs to do."

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination for next year's presidential race, has denied any wrongdoing and called the probe and the indictment a partisan attack. Bragg is a Democrat.

A team of Secret Service agents accompanied by New York Police Department officials toured the courthouse and its entrances on Friday, apparently mapping the former president's transit through it.

The FBI is warning local and state police agencies around the country about concerns related to a possible indictment of Trump, and even New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure, reported ABC News. (ANI)

