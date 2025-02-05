Dubai, Feb 5 (AP) President Donald Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians out of Gaza upset a Middle East still shaken by the Israel-Hamas war.

The pan-Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera, based in Qatar which has been a key negotiator for the ceasefire holding in the war, called Trump's comments a “shock announcement.”

Hamas says it rejects Trump's suggestion that Gaza residents should leave the territory.

“Instead of holding the Zionist occupation accountable for the crime of genocide and displacement, it is being rewarded, not punished,” Hamas said in a statement. “We reject Trump's statements in which he said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have no choice but to leave, and we consider them a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region.” (AP)

