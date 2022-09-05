London, September 5: Foreign secretary Liz Truss has defeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British Prime Minister, the party announced on Monday, ending weeks of high political drama.

Sir Graham Brady - chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election, declared 47-year-old Truss as winner of the contest for the top job at 10 Downing Street. Liz Truss To Become New UK Prime Minister, Beats Rival Rishi Sunak.

She is the third female Prime Minister in Britain, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

