Balochistan [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): The alleged abduction and killing of a young student in Turbat has intensified concerns over what activists describe as a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions in Balochistan.

In a post shared on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that Shayhaq Rahim, a student from a financially struggling family and son of Rahim Bakhsh from Minaz Buleda, was reportedly taken on March 31, 2026, from Main Bazar Turbat. According to local sources and rights advocates, unidentified armed men described by campaigners as "death squads" were involved in his disappearance.

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Five days later, on April 5, his body was found dumped in the Banuk Charai area along Pasni Road in Turbat, further deepening fears among residents and civil society groups.

The incident is not an isolated case but part of a broader and troubling trend in the region. They claim that young Baloch men, particularly students, are increasingly being targeted, allegedly subjected to enforced disappearances, and later found dead under suspicious circumstances.

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The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the killing, calling it a grave injustice and a reflection of systemic oppression. In a statement, the group questioned the accountability of authorities and demanded clarity on who is responsible for such actions.

"This is not merely a single act of violence but part of a sustained pattern that instils fear and silence," the statement said, urging both national and international stakeholders to respond.

The organisation has also called upon the United Nations and global human rights bodies to take urgent notice of the situation. It has demanded independent investigations into the incident and accountability for those involved.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

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