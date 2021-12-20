Ankara [Turkey], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday reported 16,910 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,171,119, the health ministry said.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 171 to 80,415, while 22,858 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 349,193 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Nearly 57 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 51 million had got their second dose. Turkey has so far administered 124.05 million doses including the booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

