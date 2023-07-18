Kabul [Afghanistan], July 17 (ANI): A total of 138 illegal Afghan migrants were deported to their home country by the Turkish government, Khaama Press reported.

As part of its efforts to tackle illegal immigration, the Turkish government carried out the deportation from the Ighdir Airport.

As more undocumented immigrants try to enter Turkey illegally, the country is forced to take this action.

Turkish authorities have promised to keep up extradition efforts to address the issues of illegal immigration, demonstrating their dedication to safeguarding their borders and tackling the problems caused by illegal immigration.

Since the Taliban overthrew power in Afghanistan, several people seek refuge in neighbouring countries. Turkey's recent expulsion of Afghan asylum seekers had worsened the situation of migrants.

Iran and Turkey, dealing with their own immigration issues, have increased their deportation efforts and taken steps to reduce illegal immigration, according to Khaama Press.

Recently, close to 230 Afghan migrants have been deported from different cities in Turkey, according to officials.

Out of the 124,441 illegal migrants deported by Turkey in the previous year, the General Directorate of Migration earlier reported that 68,290 of them were Afghan asylum seekers.

Earlier, Khaama Press reported that over 4700 Afghan migrants have been deported within 24 hours through the Milak border crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

An Iranian border commander said 4,767 "illegal" Afghan immigrants have reportedly been sent back to Afghanistan through the Milak border crossing in Sistan and Baluchistan in the past 24 hours. Immigrant officials mentioned "illegal entry, stay, and passport expiration" as the main reasons for deporting the migrants.

Parviz Ghasemzada, Iran’s border commander for the area, said people from other countries must enter, remain and leave Iran legally, Khaama Press reported citing Tasnim News Agency. He asserted that anyone trying to enter Iran illegally would be taken to authorities and deported from the country.

Ghasemzada further said, "Combating the illegal residence of unauthorized foreigners in Sistan and Baluchistan is seriously on the agenda." Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, around 3.6 million Afghans left their country, with 70 per cent of them travelling to Iran. The majority of the migrants left Afghanistan due to prosecution, lack of job opportunities, economic crisis, and security threats.

According to the Taliban-appointed General Directorate of Migration, 68,290 Afghan citizens, 12,511 Pakistanis, and immigrants from other countries were deported from Turkey in the preceding year. The migration office of the Turkish government asserts that it would deport more unauthorized immigrants and asylum applicants this year, including 227 Afghan nationals, as per Khaama Press.

Thousands of Afghans have fled to neighbouring countries since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August 2021 due to fear of being prosecuted, killed or physically harassed. (ANI)

