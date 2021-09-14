Ankara [Turkey], September 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Monday confirmed 24,613 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,682,864, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 231 to 60,117, while 26,052 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 319,110 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 51.78 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 40.63 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 102.43 million doses including third booster jabs, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

