Ankara [Turkiye], March (ANI): The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia on Saturday (local time) declared an immediate ceasefire, two days after its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan called on fighters to lay down their arms and dissolve the group, CNN reported.

If accepted by Turkey, the declaration could bring about the end of a decades-long conflict estimated to have killed at least 40,000 people and rippled across the borders of multiple neighbouring countries, per CNN.

"We agree with the content of Leader Ocalan's call as it is, and we state that we will comply with and implement the requirements of the call from our own side. We declare a ceasefire effective as of today," the PKK Executive Committee said in a statement published by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group.

The Executive Committee commended Ocalan's call, describing it as a manifesto that "illuminates the path of all forces of freedom and democracy."

The statement added that, for the political process to be successful, "democratic politics and legal grounds must also be appropriate."

The conflict between the PKK and Turkey has had devastating effects on Turkey and neighbors. Ocalan's peace call on Thursday marked a major turning point and could have far-reaching implications for the Middle East.

"I am making a call for the laying down of arms, and I take on the historical responsibility of this call," he wrote in a statement Thursday that was read by Turkish lawmakers. "All groups must lay their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself."

For almost five decades, Turkey has been at war with the PKK, founded by Ocalan in 1978. Much of the fighting has focused on the group's agenda of establishing an independent Kurdish state in the country's southeast. But in recent years, the group has called for more autonomy within Turkey instead.

Earlier this week, Ocalan noted how the mutual cooperation between Turks and Kurds was broken in the last 200 years, but said, "Today, the main task is to restructure the historical relationship, which has become extremely fragile," CNN reported.

In recent months, prospects of Kurdish-Turkish peace were recharged by an unusual overture from far-right Turkish lawmaker Devlet Bahceli, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who invited Ocalan to come to parliament and "declare that he has laid down his arms," as per CNN. (ANI)

