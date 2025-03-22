San Francisco, Mar 22 (AP) Twitter's iconic bird logo that was removed from the company's former San Francisco headquarters when Elon Musk took over the social media company and rebranded it to X has sold for nearly USD 35,000 at an auction.

RR Auction, which deals in “rare and collectible items" said the 254 kg sign, which measured 12 feet by 9 feet sold for USD 34,375. It did not name the buyer.

Musk had previously auctioned off other items from the former Twitter, ranging from signs and memorabilia to more mundane items such as kitchen equipment and office furniture.

Other tech history items that fetched sizable sums in the auction included an Apple-1 computer with accessories sold for USD 375,000, an Apple Computer Co. check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 for USD 112,054 and a first-generation 4GB iPhone, sealed in its package, for USD 87,514. (AP)

