Vienna [Austria], May 10 (ANI/Sputnik): At least two people died and 15 were seriously injured as a train derailed in the northeastern Austrian district of Modling on Monday, Austrian Krone Zeitung reported.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred near the commune of Munchendorf approximately at 16.00 GMT.

The newspaper later updated the information, with the death toll now standing at one. It also said that at least 13 people were injured.

Emergency services workers and volunteers are now at the site. (ANI/Sputnik)

