Kabul [Afghanistan], June 20 (ANI): Two people were killed in a roadside bomb blast that hit a car in central Kabul on Sunday, fueling terror in the violence-hit capital.

The incident occurred near Pul-e-Khwaja Baghra in Kabul's 15th district, said Police Spokesperson Khalid Zadran, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

The bomb pounded over the vehicle, killing the two civilians seated inside. An investigation team has been convened to probe the encounter and its perpetrators.

The blast comes a day after an explosion at a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, killing at least two civilians and injuring seven others, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Sunday claimed the responsibility for the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul. ISKP released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

According to ISKP, 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' carried out the attack which lasted for three hours. It further claimed that the attack was conducted as revenge for the insult of Prophet Mohammed by an Indian politician.

Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

The holy Guru Granth Sahib from Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was retrieved from the complex, from which plumes of smoke were seen billowing out after the attack early this morning, according to visuals posted on social media.

Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan.

In October, last year 15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Kart-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards.

In March 2020, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area in which 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured. Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

