Singapore, Apr 28 (PTI) Two Indian nationals were charged in Singapore's district court on Monday after they allegedly used pieces of clothing to tie up a woman's limbs in a hotel room and robbed her.

Arokkiyasami Daison, 22 and Rajendran Mayilarasan, 28, were each handed a robbery charge, and they were also ordered to be remanded at the Central Police Division.

Also Read | India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels for Spreading Provocative, False and Communally Sensitive Content Against Country Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack, Check Full List.

The two men were in a room at the Amrise Hotel Kitchener in Jalan Besar shortly before 7 pm on April 26 when they allegedly tied the 38-year-old woman's hands and legs, The Straits Times reported.

They are also accused of slapping her face before making off with items, including her passport, bank cards and SGD2,000 in cash.

Also Read | DeepSeek Discloses Revised Korean Version of Information Processing Policy After Controversy Over Overseas Transfer of User Data.

The police said in an earlier statement that officers were alerted to the case at around 9 pm on April 26.

With the help of police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish the men's identities and arrested the pair within four hours after the report was made.

All of the woman's belongings were recovered, said a police spokesperson.

For committing robbery with hurt, an offender can be jailed for between five and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)