Australia Plane Crash: 2 Killed As Plane Crashes Into Hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide; Several Hospitalised (Watch Video)

Canberra, April 29: Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a hangar as it was trying to land in Parafield Airport in Adelaide in South Australia, causing a massive fire, local media reported. A pilot and their passenger were reportedly killed, while 11 others have been taken to the hospital with injuries, according to 7News, a local Australian media outlet.

"The immediate area has been evacuated as emergency services deal with the incident," police said in a statement. Police said another person had suffered life-threatening injuries and had been taken to hospital, while two others had serious injuries, one had minor injuries and six people had smoke inhalation. Australia: Pilot and Trainee Escape Miraculously After Piper Cherokee Training Flight Crash-Lands on Mona Vale Golf Course in Sydney; Video Surfaces.

Plane Crashes at Parafield Airport in Adelaide

UPDATE: At least 2 dead and 11 hospitalized after a plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide, Australia, local media reports. Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. pic.twitter.com/pm61FFC4Y4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 29, 2026

"Shortly after take-off, [the plane] has tragically crashed into hangar 54 at the airport," Chief Inspector Andrew McCracken said as cited by ABC News. "Upon collision, that has obviously [caused] significant injuries and fire and damage." Australia Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Bullied Online For Being ‘Too Beautiful’ in Aitkenvale.

Thick black smoke from the hangar has spread across the nearby area and the Metropolitan Fire Service has advised people to stay indoors. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has started an investigation into the crash, which it said involved a twin-engined Diamond DA42 aircraft.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)