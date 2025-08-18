A pilot and trainee escaped miraculously after their Piper Cherokee training flight crashed and landed on Mona Vale Golf Course in Sydney on Sunday afternoon, August 17. The small aircraft lost power mid-air, skidding across the green before coming to a halt, leaving debris scattered across the course. Both men, in their 50s, suffered only minor injuries and were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in stable condition. Golfers on the course captured the terrifying moment on video, showing the aircraft sliding and losing its wheels before crashing. Reportedly, the flight had departed from Camden around 1 PM, bound for Wollongong, when the emergency landing occurred at 2 PM. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched an investigation into the forced landing. Australia Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Bullied Online For Being ‘Too Beautiful’ in Aitkenvale.

Sydney Plane Crash: Pilot, Trainee Escape

🚨Miracle escape in Sydney #Australia Training flight crash-landed on Mona Vale Golf Course after losing power mid-air The Piper Cherokee, carrying a pilot instructor and trainee skidded onto the green but both men in their 50s walked away with only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/dchhSuT1DS — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 18, 2025

