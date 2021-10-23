Kathmandu, Oct 23 (PTI) Two people, including a minor, on Saturday sustained injuries when an unattended bomb suddenly exploded in a community forest area in West Nepal, police said.

Leela Pariyar, 21, and Naresh Pariyar, 14, were injured when the explosive device went off inside Kadkuwa Community Forest area of Birendranagar Municipality-7, they said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Deuti Hospital in Guransam village of Dailekh district.

The incident site is a place where the Nepal Army and road department used to conduct firing training and detonate explosives in the past.

