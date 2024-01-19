World News | Two Terrorists Killed Along Pak-Afghan Border in North Waziristan

Agency News PTI| Jan 19, 2024 07:36 PM IST
Peshawar, Jan 19 (PTI) At least two terrorists were killed when Pakistan's security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt across the Pakistan-Afghan border in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, a source said.

Terrorists tried to infiltrate across the border in the restive tribal district of North Waziristan but the security forces foiled the attempt, killing two of them in the exchange of fire, the source said.

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think-tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.

Last week, two more terrorists were shot dead by the security forces in the restive tribal district of North Waziristan.

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think-tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.

Last week, two more terrorists were shot dead by the security forces in the restive tribal district of North Waziristan.

