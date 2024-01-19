World News | Two Terrorists Killed Along Pak-Afghan Border in North Waziristan

Peshawar, Jan 19 (PTI) At least two terrorists were killed when Pakistan's security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt across the Pakistan-Afghan border in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, a source said.

Terrorists tried to infiltrate across the border in the restive tribal district of North Waziristan but the security forces foiled the attempt, killing two of them in the exchange of fire, the source said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: UK Parliament Echoes With Chants of 'Shri Ram' in Celebrations for Ram Temple (Watch Video).

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think-tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.

Last week, two more terrorists were shot dead by the security forces in the restive tribal district of North Waziristan.

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: Iranian-Backed Houthis Launch Two Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles at US Ship Chem Ranger, No Injuries Reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)