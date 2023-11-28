Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The second WorldSkills Asia Competition showcases a diverse range of skills for young participants, including information technology network systems management, electronics and electrical connections, engineering drawing, self-moving smart robotics, website design, and graphic design technology.

Rashed Khalid Shah, an expert in the field of self-moving robotics for the youth category, affirmed the United Arab Emirates' status as a vanguard in empowering emerging generations with the requisite skills for the future.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Shah, who is participating in the event, emphasized that the competition serves as a beacon of the exceptional scientific and practical proficiency of the participating young talents.

He further underscored that the inclusion of self-moving robots for the youth category is a strategic initiative designed to amplify the capabilities of Emirati youth in honing their professional and artistic acumen. (ANI/WAM)

