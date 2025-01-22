Manama [Bahrain], January 22 (ANI/WAM): Fahad Mohammed bin Kardous Alameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, has met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, and discussed strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries. They explored ways to enhance these ties for the benefit of both sides.

Ambassador Alameri highlighted the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering and developing its strategic partnership with Bahrain, expressing his wishes for continued prosperity and progress for the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people.

Also Read | Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

Minister Al Khalifa praised the two nations' long-standing brotherly relations and strong strategic partnership, emphasising the ongoing growth and progress in various areas.

He stressed the importance of deepening cooperation, exchanging knowledge, and supporting joint investments in transportation, communications, and logistics to benefit both countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Stargate Project: USD 500 Billion AI Project From OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and Others Presents Golden Opportunity for India, Says Industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)