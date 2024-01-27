Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, presented to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), his credentials as the UAE's Permanent Representative to the organisation.

During Al Musharakh's meeting with Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, they discussed several topics, including the UAE's hosting of the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in February 2024. The two sides also reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the organisation.

Furthermore, the Ambassador emphasised the importance of this international event to the UAE, which reaffirms the country's esteemed position within the international community in leading dialogue and coordination between more than 164 member countries of the WTO. Moreover, the event contributes to developing innovative solutions that support the establishment of a global trading system that encourages trade and investment flows, and ensures international commerce operates in a manner that is efficient, inclusive and sustainable. (ANI/WAM)

