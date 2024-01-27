Mumbai, January 27: India and Indians across the globe celebrated their 75th Republic Day on Friday, January 26, with much fervour and patriotism. The day began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings to the people of the country and Indians worldwide on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Post this, French President Emmanuel Macron extended his greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. The French President called PM Narendra Modi a "dear friend" in his message on the 75th Republic Day.

The Republic Day celebrations began with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. This was followed by the Republic Day Parade, which saw tableaux of several States and Union Territories marching down the Kartavya Path, thereby showcasing India's rich cultural and diversity. Notably, the R-Day parade was heralded by over 100 women artists who played Indian musical instruments including Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc.

In a significant development in Bihar, rumours suggest that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will dissolve his government and take oath as Bihar's CM again on Sunday, January 28. The development comes after former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar would not remain intact. In Mumbai, hundreds of Maratha protesters reportedly demonstrated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai, thereby causing traffic in the area. The development comes as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's padayatra reached Navi Mumbai the same day.

Amid the ongoing global tensions, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rejected Israel's request to quash the genocide case brought against it by South Africa. The ICJ asked Israel to "take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza". In Britain, King Charles III was admitted to a hospital in London for prostate surgery. The news was confirmed by the Buckingham Palace. In an unfortunate incident in Brazil, two people were killed after a plane crashed in a forest in Sao Paulo.

In the Tech world, tech giant Microsoft laid off 1,900 employees at the gaming companies Activision Blizzard and Xbox as well. Meanwhile, Elon Musk-run X is reportedly working on a "Video Tab" feature, which will soon be launched for all its users on mobile. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, who was recently conferred the Padma Bhushan on Friday, January, said that he was "deeply honoured" to receive the award from the Indian government.

On the second day of the IND vs ENG test, India continued its dominance and consolidated its lead by over 170 runs after crossing England's 1st innings score of 246. In the Tennis world, Novak Djokovic rubbished rumours of taking retirement after his Australian Open semi-final loss. FIFA World Cup champion Lionel Messi is all set to make his Super Bowl Debut by appearing in an ad for Michelob Ultra. The Indian women's team beat New Zealand 11-1 to qualify for the semifinals of the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024.